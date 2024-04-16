Pianist to headline tribute concert for Peter Nero, longtime Philly Pops conductor

"Timeless: A Tribute to the Legacy of Peter Nero" will be on Saturday, April 20 at the Kimmel Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The No Name Pops, an ensemble composed of former musicians from the Philly Pops, are set to put on a show that celebrates the life and music of their late conductor.

The concert is called, "Timeless: A Tribute to the Legacy of Peter Nero."

It features a renowned Philadelphia pianist who has a special connection to Nero.

George Burton is an award-winning pianist, composer, and bandleader who has been carving out his realm in contemporary jazz.

The Mt. Airy native is an alumnus of CAPA and Temple University.

"I did all the Philly things," Burton says. "I'm Philly bred. My mom was a violin teacher for the Philly school district. I'm as Philly as they come."

When he was 22, Burton was teaching at a school in West Philadelphia.

On a whim, he entered the Peter Nero Piano Competition.

"I ended up winning this competition, which allowed me to play with the Philly Pops," Burton says. "It was pretty amazing. I got to play a couple of songs with them."

On Saturday, Burton will play for Nero, as the featured pianist in his legacy concert.

"I'm going back to play a lot of Peter's music," Burton explains. "There's a lot of it. Hopefully, I can do a good job with it where it will make him happy."

Nero passed away last year.

Nero was 89.

The classically-trained, Grammy Award-winning pianist's career in music spanned nearly 60 years, from Hollywood to the Delaware Valley and beyond. Burton will honor that legacy.

"It's definitely full circle to make it back on that stage," Burton says. "It's an honor to be able to play that stage again. That's just pretty amazing to me."

"Timeless: A Tribute to the Legacy of Peter Nero" is on Saturday, April 20 at the Kimmel Center.

It also features famed conductor Carl Topilow and 6abc's own Jim Gardner as the host.

