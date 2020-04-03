Sports

Bryce Harper, wife Kayla donate $500,000 to coronavirus relief efforts in Philadelphia, Las Vegas

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla announced Thursday they are donating to coronavirus relief efforts in Philadelphia and in Harper's hometown of Las Vegas.

Harper posted a statement on social media with the caption, "Sending our love to everyone #crushcovid"

The statement read:
"We are blessed to be together as a family during this pandemic but realize many do not have the same luxury. As the world battles COVID-19 and its effects, we are keeping the faith and praying for a swift return to normalcy.

"Through the power of prayer and helping each other with pure intent and love, we will get through the TOGETHER! Faith in our Lord and Savior will help heal the world.

"Las Vegas will always be my family's first home. Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomed us with open arms from day one. These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly.

"In partnership with @directrelief and @threesquarelv in Las Vegas and @philabundance in Philadelphia, our family has committed $500,000 to help those in most immediate need.

"Now is the time to come together and adhere to the guidelines of medical professionals! We are wishing the best to all with our prayers during this time."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbryce harperphiladelphia philliesbaseballcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News