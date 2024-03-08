Police ask for tips in Philadelphia bus stop shooting as search for gunmen, driver continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators say they're making progress in the search for three gunmen and a getaway driver after eight teens were shot as they waited at a SEPTA bus stop in the city's Burholme neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. They say tips from the community are helping.

"It was honestly like a scene out of a movie. Like an action movie. Everything happened so fast," described one of the victims, who does not want to be identified.

A 16-year-old victim told Action News he ran when the shots were fired. A bullet grazed him in the back.

"The man upstairs covered me during the whole process," the wounded teen said. "I feel like where I got hit, if it were to actually go in, it could've been worse and I probably wouldn't be walking."

The 16-year-old victim says he was among a group of kids hurrying onto a SEPTA bus while trying to get out of the rain around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues.

He heard dozens of gunshots and says he ran until he couldn't run anymore and then realized he was hit in the upper back.

The teen is glad to be home recovering but remains worried for others.

"I'm concerned about other people who take the bus. As we speak, this could happen somewhere else," he said.

He says his 16-year-old friend was shot in the leg and is now home recovering.

The eight victims are between the ages of 15 to 17-years-old, and are all Northeast High School students.

We know at least three of them are still hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds to the arms, legs and back.

One of them is a 16-year-old boy who was shot nine times and remains in critical condition.

Investigators are looking for the three shooters and the driver of the getaway car.

IMAGE: Philadelphia police are searching for these suspects in connection with the mass shooting that injured eight students on March 6, 2024.

Police say they still don't know the motive or whether it was possibly tied to any other cases, such as the fatal shooting Monday at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz. ,

The teen killed Monday was identified as Dayemen Taylor.

When it comes to combatting violence in the city, Mayor Cherelle Parker said again Thursday that her three-point plan will be unveiled on her 100th day in office, which is early next month.

Overnight Wednesday, police said they may have found a break in their case after detectives confiscated a blue Hyundai Sonata that matches the description of the shooters' getaway vehicle.

Police have impounded a vehicle they say matches the description of a car used in a mass shooting in Philadelphia left 8 students injured.

The vehicle was found parked in the 400 block of Fern Street in the city's Olney neighborhood Wednesday night and was taken to a nearby impound lot.

Police now believe it was stolen from the 7th district. Sources say it was taken from the 500 block of Kendrick Street.

Police have also recovered a second vehicle believed to be connected to the shooters. It was discovered when officers responded to investigate the stolen getaway car.

Northeast High School will operate on a virtual schedule through the end of the week.

A national nonprofit group is stepping in to help students feel safer on SEPTA routes

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, founded after the deadly school shooting in Texas, is launching its STOPNOW program in Northeast Philadelphia.

More than 36 volunteers will ride SEPTA routes most utilized by students during the mornings and afternoons on weekdays.

The foundation's goal is to end school violence.

Anyone with information in connection with these recent shootings is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

