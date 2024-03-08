Philadelphia mass shooting victim recalls fleeing gunfire: 'Everything happened so fast'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for the three gunmen who shot eight students at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon. They are also searching for the driver of their getaway car.

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in Philly mass shooting that injured 8 at bus stop

IMAGE: Philadelphia police are searching for these suspects in connection with the mass shooting that injured eight students on March 6, 2024.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive and if this shooting is connected to Monday's deadly violence at a SEPTA bus stop outside Imhotep Institute Charter High School.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot nine times. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The other victims -- including two 15-year-olds, four 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old -- were shot and wounded. All seven are listed as stable, according to police.

Action News spoke with one of the eight victims Thursday night.

"I'm not shocked because things like this have happened in the past. The only thing that really shocked me is that I happen to be a victim of it," said a 16-year-old who does not want to be identified.

The teen is trying to recover physically and emotionally after such a traumatic incident. He was released from the hospital Wednesday night.

"I'm just taking it day by day honestly," said the 16-year-old boy. "I'm just glad to be home -- getting a lot of support from friends, family, peers."

He said he was waiting for his bus ride home on Wednesday when he heard more than 30 gunshots on Rising Sun Avenue. And without hesitation, he ran in the opposite direction.

"It's like a scene out of a movie, an action movie. Everything happened so fast. You have to be on your toes consistently if you want to make it out of a situation like that," he said. "As I was running, I felt a burning sensation in my back, but I ignored it because of adrenaline. But as I stopped, it just felt like I might of got shot."

The suspects hit him in his upper back.

But doctors said he'll be okay, and now he's treating his wound at home. He doesn't plan on taking SEPTA transportation ever again.

He said his 16-year-old friend was shot in the leg and is also regaining strength at home.

We sat down with the friend's relative.

"He said he's doing good," said the relative who also wants to remain anonymous for safety. "I'm just glad the Lord took care of him and didn't let him get wounded real bad."

We spoke to another victim's family too. Seventeen-year-old Gio is in the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Shaniqua Witherspoon says her 17-year-old cousin was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he had to undergo emergency surgery.

"He lives five minutes away. So it was just to catch the bus to get down further Rising Sun to walk," said Witherspoon, who adds that her cousin is an innocent victim. "Gio loves his gaming system. He is on YouTube. He actually gets money and things for his YouTube channel."

The 16-year-old boy who was shot nine times remains in critical condition.

Other victims remain hospitalized in stable condition, including a 15-year-old who was shot in the arm and back. He says he's still in the hospital in excruciating pain.

Family members are concerned the shootings will continue.

Police said Thursday that they believe they have recovered the vehicle used as a getaway car after the shooting. The district attorney and mayor also said that the FBI, ATF, local police and the DA's office are all collaborating to find those responsible.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.