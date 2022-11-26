Video released of suspects who robbed, assaulted businessman in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new surveillance video as the search for the three men who robbed and assaulted a local businessman continues.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Ditman and Wakeling streets in Frankford.

Police say the three men handcuffed, pistol whipped and robbed the man of $60,000 in his briefcase.

The new video shows the suspects trying to force the man into their vehicle and out of his driveway.

After being handcuffed, robbed and assaulted, the 33-year-old was able to run several blocks to a friend's house.

"Police found him. He still had handcuffs on him. He had a laceration to his head," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told Action News earlier this week.

Investigators say three suspects are in their late teens to early 20s. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.