PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy has been found safe after police say a suspect stole a vehicle with the child still inside on Thursday evening.The child was sitting in the car around 5 p.m. when it was stolen at Broad Street and Glenwood Avenue, according to authorities.Officers found the vehicle abandoned at Park Avenue and Cambria Street. The child was still inside and was unharmed.No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.