carjacking

Carjacking suspect ties up FedEx driver, steals packages in Philadelphia: Police

Police say an armed masked man tied up the driver with a belt before taking off with packages.
By and Jillian Mele
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect carjacks FedEx driver, steals packages in Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the carjacking and robbery of a FedEx driver on Thursday afternoon.

The delivery driver was making stops along the 4300 block of Tackawanna Street in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

That's when police say an armed masked man tied up the driver with a belt and drove the truck a few blocks to the 1600 block of Womrath Street.

The suspect was able to get away with a couple of packages.

The driver was not injured.

FedEx manager John Suarez says he spoke with the victim right after the incident.

"When he called me, he was in a really low voice. So I'm not sure if the guy was outside the truck, but he told me to call 911 and sent me his location," said Suarez.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafedextheftcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Suspect who carjacked vehicle, led police on chase identified
Man killed in carjacking outside mother's NE Philly home: Police
Mother carjacked in Old City; 4 suspects wanted
Police: Wanted carjacking, robbery suspects arrested after barricade
TOP STORIES
Trade deal sends Ben Simmons to Nets, James Harden to 76ers
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
CDC report reveals life expectancy for each state
Yeadon community holds another meeting to discuss police chief's fate
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
LIVE POLL: Do you think the 76ers gave up too much to get James Harden?
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert
Show More
Liberty Point aims to become Philly's largest restaurant
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Kingsessing residents begin to clean up after water main break
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Philly looks to fill 400 lifeguard positions at city pools
More TOP STORIES News