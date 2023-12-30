Man shot, pistol-whipped during carjacking in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities were called to the city's Kensington section late Friday night after a man was shot and pistol-whipped during a carjacking.

Police said the victim was parked on Rising Sun Avenue at about 11:55 p.m. when a man and a woman got into his vehicle.

He was ordered to drive at gunpoint until they arrived on the 3000 block of Helen Street.

That's when the suspects allegedly hit him in the face and shot him in both legs, police said.

They then took off with the man's car.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker