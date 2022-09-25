Philadelphia police investigating series of Friday night carjackings

In each case, the victims describe two to four men who either acted like they needed help or blocked the driver in before showing a gun and stealing the vehicle.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to determine if a series of Friday night carjackings are connected.

The first one occurred at 10:25 p.m on the 1800 block of American Street.

Then just after midnight, another driver was carjacked on the 6600 block of Large Street.

And just 15 minutes later, a third driver was carjacked at 5th Street and Olney Avenue.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. another carjacking was reported on the 7300 block of Crispin Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the suspects.