Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square with new artistic displays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square on June 21.

This year's celebration of light and culture features more than 1,500 light installations across 34 enormous displays, including the iconic 200-foot-long dragon.

"The artisans have been here for about a month creating these gorgeous works of art and light," says Amy Needle, the president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia.

"It's breathtaking and really amazing. We are thrilled to once again partner with Tianyu Arts & Culture," says Needle.

While many come to see the lights, event organizers urge you to stay for the experience.

"We have amazing stage performances that include jugglers and acrobats and dancers and a tea ceremony," Needle says. "The Face Changer is not to be missed. As it gets dark, you'll be able to see the lanterns in their gorgeous light."

Folk artists are also returning this year for the first time since 2019.

Food is another big part of this festival, with offerings from Sang Kee, Oishii, SquareBurger, and the Dragon Beer Garden.

A new element to the event this year is called Cultural Connections. This is where attendees can meet the artists and attend workshops to learn things like dumpling making.

There are more than 25,000 LED lights this year and organizers say the best time to catch them is 8:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square opens to the public on June 21 and runs through August 1.