Need to get rid of your Christmas tree? Philly, Wilmington begin recycling programs for residents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Streets Department has begun its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

You can drop off your tree at one of six Sanitation Convenience Centers Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

1. Northeast Philadelphia: 8401 State Rd

2. Northwest Philadelphia: 320 Domino Ln

3. Port Richmond: 3901 Delaware Ave

4. Southwest Philadelphia: 3033 63rd St

5. Strawberry Mansion: 2601 W Glenwood Ave

6. West Philadelphia: 5100 Grays Ave

Trees may also be dropped off on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 designated locations:

1. 54th St. & Woodbine Ave.

2. 43rd St. & Powelton Ave.

3. Broad St. & Christian St.

4. Castor Ave. & Foulkrod St.

5. 1400 Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec.)

6. 15th St. & Bigler St.

7. Corinthian Ave. & Poplar St.

8. 7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.)

9. American St. & Thompson St.

10. Graver Ln. & Seminole St.

11. Cathedral Rd. & Ridge Ave.

12. Washington Ln. & Ardleigh St.

13. 4800 Wayne Ave. (Happy Hollow Rec. Ctr.)

The trees must be untied and void of any decorations.

The city will send them to a vendor that chips them up as a bulking agent for composting.

The recycling program runs through Saturday, Jan. 14.

Wilmington Tree Recycling

Wilmington, Delaware is also offering its residents a chance to recycle their Christmas trees.

The city will begin collecting discarded Christmas trees on regularly scheduled recycling days throughout the month of January.

Starting this week, residents should place their trees at the curb for collection without any decorations, lights, or tree stands.

Trees must be brought to the curb between 6 p.m. the day before collection and 4 a.m. the day of collection.

Wilmington residents also have the option of taking their tree to the Delaware Center for Horticulture (DCH) parking lot at 1810 North DuPont Street on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for its annual TreeCycle event.