Where to find Christmas tree recycling in Philadelphia, Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're ready to toss out that Christmas tree, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages you to recycle your tree.

Not only does Christmas tree recycling save valuable space at landfills, but it can be transformed into mulch or compost.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Department of Streets has a Christmas Tree Recycling Program where you can bring your holiday tree to one of their designated drop-off locations around the city. The program runs from January 2 through January 13, but your tree must be untied and have no decorations on it.

Several community groups are also accepting Christmas trees for recycling.

If you are unable to bring your tree to one of the locations, there are a few groups that offer pick-up services for a fee.

Delaware

You can recycle your holiday tree for free during Delaware's TreeCycle Event on Jan. 6. The Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control is partnering with the Delaware Center for Horticulture to keep holiday trees working for the environment.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DCH parking lot located at 1810 North Dupont Street in Wilmington. There will be an onsite chipper to produce wood chips that will be used in DCH gardens and other public landscapes throughout Wilmington.

Commercial yard waste sites are also available throughout Delaware for residents to recycle their Christmas trees. Some locations will accept trees at no cost, while others charge for the service.

