Philadelphia community leaders hold forum after violent weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After another weekend of bloodshed in the city, community members gathered at The Met to discuss the rampant violence on Sunday night.One mother shared her story to the crowd of hundreds, including state lawmakers and the police commissioner."It's time we take responsibility for ourselves," she said.She went on to share a story of her own late son, and his life of crime and how she held him accountable."This one wasn't innocent. He was robbing, stealing and doing all kinds of things and I was the one calling the cops on him. Do you hear what I'm saying?" she added.The forum, "Put It Down" put on by state lawmakers with the hopes that dialogue could spark ideas to help curb the violence."We wanted to make sure we heard from regular folk from different walks of life. Some sophisticated, some less sophisticated but each of whom has a message in their heart and set of experiences that need to be heard from," said Senator Sharif Street.Especially, on the heels of Saturday's shooting in West Philadelphia. Police say seven people were shot during a basketball game . The two gunmen are still on the loose.Crime, that some in the neighborhood find defeating"It's typical around here, this always happens. People get robbed, shot or house invasion," said resident Lataya Williams.A mood Commissioner Ross said has to change, who also attended the forum. He admits it won't happen overnight."We should never give up on any situation because most of these young guys are salvageable, many of them don't want to be doing what they're doing. It's a very very small minority who quite frankly don't want to be reached, but that's a small percentage," he said.A spokesperson for Mayor Kenney issued the following statement: