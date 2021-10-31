cancer

Philadelphia councilwoman reveals battle with cancer

Quiñones-Sánchez, who is 52, said she put off having a mammogram for seven years.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia councilwoman reveals battle with cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sánchez announced on Saturday that she has been battling breast cancer.

She made the announcement in a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed to raise awareness of the importance of regular screenings.

Quiñones- Sánchez, who is 52, said she put off having a mammogram for 7 years.

"I am waging my own fight against breast cancer, one that began this summer after I had my first mammogram in seven years," wrote the councilwoman.

She says after her diagnosis, she had a mastectomy. She is now cancer-free after undergoing aggressive treatment.

Quiñones-Sánchez is still undergoing chemotherapy and is set for another round of preventative care radiation. She hopes her story will convince other women to schedule a mammogram.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiahealthphiladelphia city councilcancer
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CANCER
Jeff Guaracino, Visit Philadelphia's CEO, dies following cancer battle
Alpha Phi Alpha partners with ESPN
NJ boy battling cancer gets surprise from Phillies, community
'Parasite' star Park So Dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News