COVID Record: Pennsylvania reports another 4,711 positive cases

On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed 4,711 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 243,368. Tuesday's new case total was 4,361.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10 is 354,972 with 23,786 positive cases. There were 43,158 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The department reported 59 new deaths. The total number of deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to COVID-19 stands at 9,145.
There are 6,208 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,888,761 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
- Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
- Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
- Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
- Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.
There are 1,948 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 417 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,142 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,932 cases among employees, for a total of 34,077 at 1,126 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 13,036 of our total cases are among health care workers.
WATCH: Bucks Co. issues warning as COVID cases rise
COVID-19 cases rise nearly 80% in Bucks County
Throughout Bucks County, infections rose to unprecedented levels last week, and on Tuesday officials sounded the alarm as more cases were reported in any other week of the entire eight-month pandemic.
"Here we go again, but it's maybe a little tougher this time," said Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia
As of last week, the Bucks County Department of Health saw about 118 cases per day. That's a 79% increase compared to the week before and 3.5 times higher than it was a month ago.
Officials say the anticipated fall spike of COVID cases is only exacerbated by Halloween parties, sports get-togethers and weddings.
COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania up more than 70% in the past 2 weeks
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine detailed an upward trend showing a large increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the state in a press conference Monday morning.
There have been 6,311 new coronavirus cases over the past 48 hours. Cases are up more than 70% in the past two weeks, and the state now has an average of nearly 3,000 new cases per day, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
Health officials recommend COVID-19 testing for those in post-election crowds
Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the county. Thirty-one states hit a record number of cases this week, and across the nation, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is approaching a record.
As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to launch a new task force, many celebrated the presidential win on Saturday with very little social distancing.
Philadelphia health officials are now recommending that people who have recently been in a crowded gathering should be tested for COVID-19 seven days later.
CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you, in updated guidance
As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance.
The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles.
Originally, the CDC pushed the use of face masks to reduce the emission from virus-laden asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others.
Now, the CDC has added to that guidance, saying masks also reduce inhalation of those droplets by the wearer.
WATCH: How COVID is impacting holiday gatherings, travel
CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving
The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.
A safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but health experts know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry turkey: Stay home. Don't travel. If you must gather, do it outdoors.
President-elect Biden pleads 'wear a mask' as COVID-19 cases climb
President-elect Joe Biden is imploring Americans to "wear a mask" to help fight the spread of the coronavirus - "no matter who you voted for."
He says, "We are Americans, and our country is under threat."
The Democrat said Monday the act could slow the death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic, which he noted could climb by 200,000 more before a vaccine is widely available.
Pfizer vaccine reportedly 90% effective against coronavirus
Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.
It brought a big burst of optimism to a world desperate for the means to finally bring the catastrophic outbreak under control.
