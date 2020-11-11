Students in the Philadelphia region should go all-virtual starting next week, CHOP PolicyLab says

That includes the Philadelphia region.
The recommendation was delivered as part of a wide-ranging report about preparations for the holiday season.
The online learning should start on Nov. 16 and should continue until about seven to 10 days after Thanksgiving, the PolicyLab said.
However, communities should be prepared for the possibility of virtual learning into the new year.
RELATED: Philadelphia School District delays return of hybrid learning
"There might be a brief period for students to return to the classroom in December between holidays, but in areas now beset with runaway transmission, they would likely opt to continue virtually until January," the PolicyLab said.
That move should be "prioritized for students in middle and high school."
"While we have seen increasing infection rates among child care and elementary-aged youth, their relative contribution to community burden of infection remains small," the PolicyLab said.
Experts say it is likely students were initially exposed outside of school, and the concern now shifts to in-school transmission.
"We assume that Halloween weekend events led to many breaches in social distancing, fostering rapid viral transmission between children, teens and adults," the PolicyLab said.
RELATED: Montgomery County schools may go all-virtual
The PolicyLab said there is reason to hope students could return to the classroom shortly after the holidays.
"While youth are clearly contributing to the spread of this virus, we do need to rally around the likelihood that while in-school transmission is happening, it's far less than in other sectors of society. That knowledge could help us to return even more students to the classroom after the new year, and potentially many to full in-school instruction by the spring, once the strain on our hospitals is relieved."
Read the full report at PolicyLab.Chop.edu
MORE PHILADELPHIA COVID-19 HEADLINES
Philadelphia School District delays return of hybrid learning, will remain virtual 'until further notice'
The Philadelphia School District said Tuesday it is delaying plans to return some students to a hybrid learning model amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the city, state and country.
Health officials recommend COVID-19 testing for those in post-election crowds
Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the county. Thirty-one states hit a record number of cases this week, and across the nation, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is approaching a record.
As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to launch a new task force, many celebrated the presidential win on Saturday with very little social distancing.
Philadelphia health officials are now recommending that people who have recently been in a crowded gathering should be tested for COVID-19 seven days later.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you, in updated guidance
As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance.
The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles.
Originally, the CDC pushed the use of face masks to reduce the emission from virus-laden asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others.
Now, the CDC has added to that guidance, saying masks also reduce inhalation of those droplets by the wearer.
WATCH: How COVID is impacting holiday gatherings, travel
CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving
The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.
A safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but health experts know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry turkey: Stay home. Don't travel. If you must gather, do it outdoors.
President-elect Biden pleads 'wear a mask' as COVID-19 cases climb
President-elect Joe Biden is imploring Americans to "wear a mask" to help fight the spread of the coronavirus - "no matter who you voted for."
He says, "We are Americans, and our country is under threat."
The Democrat said Monday the act could slow the death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic, which he noted could climb by 200,000 more before a vaccine is widely available.
Pfizer vaccine reportedly 90% effective against coronavirus
Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.
It brought a big burst of optimism to a world desperate for the means to finally bring the catastrophic outbreak under control.
COVID-19 RESOURCES
How to properly wash your hands
Which masks protect those around you best?
What to do if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus testing near me