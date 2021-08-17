COVID-19 vaccine

Philadelphia health officials offer free Eagles tickets to those who get COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials say the goal is to get those who may be on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine to come out and get a shot.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Health Department is incentivizing COVID-19 vaccinations at the Grand Yesha Ballroom in South Philadelphia.

They're offering a pair of free Eagles vs. Patriots pre-season tickets for the first 50 patients.

"I got tested last week and I was talking to the doctor and he said, 'Go and get it.' So, I was in the gym this morning and I heard they were giving out free Eagles tickets so I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going there,'" said Jenica Jones.

Jones was the first person to get inoculated on Tuesday. She said everything aligned perfectly after talking with her doctor.

"With this delta variant, honestly, I don't want the world to shut down again. I need to be a part of the solution, so for me, it was like, 'Well, you need to get vaccinated,'" said Jones.

The goal is to get those who may be on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine to come out and get the shot.

Nearly 64% of Philadelphians are fully vaccinated, just behind the state rate. In New Jersey, 72% of adults are vaccinated and nearly 65% of Delawareans have been fully inoculated.

"I was kind of scared at first, nervous," said Shaylah McLendon, of Southwest Philadelphia.

But her new employer's requirement pushed McLendon to get vaccinated.

"We have to get vaccinated before October 20, and my mom texted me and said they were doing it here so I came down and got vaccinated," she said.

The Philadelphia Health Department offers free SEPTA passes for transportation to and from the community vaccination sites. The city is also offering new patients tickets to Phillies games.

