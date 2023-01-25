WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood

Investigators say a 53-year-old man was hit by the driver of a dark-colored SUV on Frankford Avenue.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 5:04AM
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Mayfair
EMBED <>More Videos

Investigators say a 53-year-old man was hit by the driver of a dark-colored SUV on Frankford Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue in Mayfair.

Investigators say a 53-year-old man was hit by the driver of a dark-colored SUV who took off after the crash.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police have not provided any further information on the wanted suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW