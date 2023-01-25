Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood

Investigators say a 53-year-old man was hit by the driver of a dark-colored SUV on Frankford Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue in Mayfair.

Investigators say a 53-year-old man was hit by the driver of a dark-colored SUV who took off after the crash.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police have not provided any further information on the wanted suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.