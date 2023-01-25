Hit-and-run suspect who killed woman in South Philly surrenders to police

The city is offering a $10,000 reward in each of the incidents for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the offending drivers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Action News has learned.

Police say 44-year-old Savoun So was walking across the street in the pouring rain when she was hit by the driver of a silver 2004 Volkswagen Golf.

It happened on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia on Jan. 22.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attorney for the suspect says his client surrendered to police on Tuesday but no charges have been filed.

Police say the investigation is still underway.