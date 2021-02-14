crash

Speeding driver goes airborne in Frankford, vehicle slides for a block on its roof: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a speeding driver went airborne before crashing back down on a Frankford street.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Bridge Street near Ditman Street.

Police said the male driver was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when he slid on the ice-covered road and struck a pole.

The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne. It struck an awning above a doorway before landing on its roof.



The upside-down vehicle then slid a full city block before coming to a stop, police said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital for multiple injuries.



Police said charges are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfrankford (philadelphia)speedingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Speeding driver crashes on Route 130: Police
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Driver critically injured in West Philly trolley collision
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Icy sidewalks, dangerous travel this morning
Neighbor stabs man to death in Northeast Philly home: Police
Slick road conditions in South Jersey and Philadelphia
Philly restaurants rush to meet ventilating requirements in time for Valentine's Day
Grandmother seeking justice for grandson killed on basketball court
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
Hospitals, churches, partner for West Philly vaccine clinic
Show More
Doctor surprises girlfriend with proposal live on 'GMA'
2 adults, 4 children escape Camden house fire
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
More TOP STORIES News