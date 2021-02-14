Speeding driver goes airborne in Frankford, vehicle slides for a block on its roof: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a speeding driver went airborne before crashing back down on a Frankford street.It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Bridge Street near Ditman Street.Police said the male driver was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when he slid on the ice-covered road and struck a pole.The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne. It struck an awning above a doorway before landing on its roof.The upside-down vehicle then slid a full city block before coming to a stop, police said.The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital for multiple injuries.Police said charges are pending.