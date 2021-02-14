Speeding driver goes airborne in Frankford, vehicle slides for a block on its roof: Police

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Bridge Street near Ditman Street.
Police said the male driver was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when he slid on the ice-covered road and struck a pole.
The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne. It struck an awning above a doorway before landing on its roof.
The upside-down vehicle then slid a full city block before coming to a stop, police said.
The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital for multiple injuries.
Police said charges are pending.