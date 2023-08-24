Kelsey Rice said her father was hit by a car two years ago, and now she can't believe she's going through a similar traumatic experience.

'I felt like I almost just died': Hit-and-run driver runs over woman walking dog

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who hit a woman while she was walking her dog in Kensington last weekend.

"I immediately thought my dog was going to die, and then I was like, 'My dog is not going to die, but I might die,'" recalled 30-year-old Kelsey Rice.

She said she started her Sunday morning like normal, by taking her dog, Crow, for a walk.

But when she was just minutes from her house in West Kensington, she was hit by a truck.

"He hit my right side, and then I fell to the ground, and then he rode over my legs," said Rice.

Rice said she jumped in front of Crow, who she calls her best friend, so he didn't get hurt.

Philadelphia police released video of the incident. They said a white pick-up truck was making a left turn from Berks Street onto 5th Street when it struck Rice, and then sped down 5th Street, leaving her in the middle of the road.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she had surgery on her right broken ankle.

Her left ankle is also sprained and she has several bruises on her body.

Rice said it will be difficult to work and follow her daily routine.

"Recovery will be a lot emotionally because it's kind of scary financially, and I felt like I almost just died, and (it will take) about two months for this to heal," said Rice.

Police are searching for this vehicle and its driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia.

Rice said her father was hit by a car two years ago, and now she can't believe she's going through a similar traumatic experience.

While she continues on her road to recovery with her family by her side, police are looking for the driver and the vehicle.

They believe it's a white Ford F-150 with damage to the driver's side rear tail light along with landscaping debris in the back.

"I think coming forward and saying you make a mistake is something we all do as humans," said Rice. "I forgive him, so hopefully he can forgive him."

Police said the driver should strive to make this right by coming forward.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 215-685-3180.