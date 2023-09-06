Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Port Richmond

Investigators released an image of the wanted vehicle, which had a temporary Pennsylvania tag #4183108.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Tuesday night in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 2400 block of East Lehigh Avenue.

Police say the driver of a dark-colored sedan hit the pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street.

The victim, identified by police as a male, was rushed to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver was last seen fleeing west on Lehigh Avenue.

Investigators released an image of the vehicle, which had a temporary Pennsylvania tag #4183108.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.