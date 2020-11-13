Philadelphia police investigating crash discover fatal shooting victim in car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to a car crash discovered the driver had been shot and killed.Investigators arrived to the scene on the 4200 block of Paul Street in the city's Frankford section just after 1 a.m. Friday.Authorities said a bullet came through the rear window and hit the 44-year-old victim in the back.Police said, after being shot, the male victim managed to drive a number of blocks before running into a parked pickup truck.He was pronounced dead at the scene.No arrests have been made.