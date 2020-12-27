crash

Driver crashes into 2 utility poles in Tioga, hospitalized in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash in the Tioga section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Wissahickon Avenue near Roberts Avenue.

Police said a man in his 20s lost control of his car and slammed into a utility pole knocking it to the ground.

The driver then kept going, police said, and hit a second utility pole.

Due to the impact, the man became trapped inside his car.

It took firefighters 30 minutes to free the man.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital with injuries to both his legs.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.
