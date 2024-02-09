Investigators say the suspects were also caught on surveillance on SEPTA's Market Street line before the incident.

Dashcam video captures terrifying attempted carjacking in Philadelphia | See how the driver got away

In the video, you can see four people get out, and one runs toward the driver, pointing a gun at him.

In the video, you can see four people get out, and one runs toward the driver, pointing a gun at him.

In the video, you can see four people get out, and one runs toward the driver, pointing a gun at him.

In the video, you can see four people get out, and one runs toward the driver, pointing a gun at him.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dashcam video recorded an attempted carjacking in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood.

It happened on January 27 in the 500 block of North 17th Street.

Police say the suspects used a stolen car to cut off the driver.

In the video, you can see four people get out and one runs toward the driver, pointing a gun at him.

The driver managed to get away by first backing up before speeding off, clipping the stolen car in the process.

Investigators say the suspects were also caught on surveillance on SEPTA's Market Street line before the incident.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker