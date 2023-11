Officials said they pulled over a gold Chevy Cruze that was wanted in connection with multiple robberies and carjackings.

4 arrested on Ben Franklin Bridge in connection to carjackings, robberies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were a number of arrests that took place in the middle of the Ben Franklin Bridge Thursday night.

The Action Cam was there as Philadelphia police took four people into custody.

Officials said they pulled over a gold Chevy Cruze that was "wanted" in connection with multiple robberies and carjackings.

Police with the Delaware River Port Authority and Camden helped with the investigation.