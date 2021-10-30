triple shooting

Triple shooting leaves one dead in city's Strawberry Mansion section

Three men were shot late Friday night in Strawberry Mansion, police said.
Man killed during triple shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed late Friday night in a triple shooting in the city's Strawberry Mansion section, police said.

The shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Master Street.

Police said a 32-year-old man, who has since been identified as Kareem Killen, was shot multiple times. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died at about 12:15 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the back and right foot, police said. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

A third victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in both legs and is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in this case. The investigation is ongoing.
