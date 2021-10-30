Triple shooting leaves one dead in city's Strawberry Mansion section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed late Friday night in a triple shooting in the city's Strawberry Mansion section, police said.The shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Master Street.Police said a 32-year-old man, who has since been identified as Kareem Killen, was shot multiple times. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died at about 12:15 a.m.A 30-year-old man was shot in the back and right foot, police said. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.A third victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in both legs and is in stable condition, police said.No arrests have been made in this case. The investigation is ongoing.