Man critically injured after being stabbed on steps Kensington SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed outside of a SEPTA station in Kensington early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. at the Allegheny Avenue station.

Police say the man was coming down the steps when he was stabbed multiple times by someone who ran away from the scene.

Officers are checking surveillance cameras as they investigate.

