Violent overnight in the tri-state area, with multiple shootings and a stabbing

It was a violent night in the tri-state area as officials report at least six brutal acts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, police and medics were dispatched to the Roadrunner Gas Station on the 400 block of Brunswick Avenue in Trenton for reports of a man who was stabbed.The man was taken to Capital Health where he underwent surgery.Police have not identified the man and there is no word on if he was a gas station attendant or a customer.There is also no word of an arrest or what led to the stabbing.Around the same time in Philadelphia, gunfire rang out on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane.Police said two teenagers, ages 16 and 18, are in critical condition after being shot multiple times.Investigators said they found at least 21 shell casings at the scene.There is no word on a motive for the double shooting. Police said no arrests have been made.Just before 2 a.m., in the city's Strawberry Mansion section, someone fired 15 shots at a man inside a pickup truck.Police said the 46-year-old driver was traveling near North 25th and Hagert streets when the shots were fired.Officers said the man was shot in the back and the neck.Police said after the driver was shot, he sped away but left a path of destruction behind, as he hit several parked cars and eventually crashed into an iron fence along Cumberland Street.The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.Meanwhile, homicide detectives in Trenton are working to figure out what led to a shooting that left one person dead Sunday morning.First responders were called to Centre Street just after 3 a.m. where they found the victim.That person was pronounced dead at the hospital.So far, there is no information on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.The violence continued Sunday morning as police investigated another shooting in North Philadelphia.The call went out just before 8 a.m. for officers to respond to the 1300 block of West Seltzer Street for a reported shooting.Once on scene police found a male in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.So far there is no word on any arrests.Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to contact the police.