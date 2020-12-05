19-year-old dies after being shot inside Logan takeout restaurant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8435032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said a man was shot in the arm while waiting on a SEPTA trolley platform at the underground station at 13th and Market streets Wednesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot while inside a Philadelphia takeout restaurant, police said.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at North 8th Street and Lindley Avenue in Logan.Police said the teen was shot several times while he was inside the Natural Chinese and American takeout restaurant.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made and there is no word on what led to the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.