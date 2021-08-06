"Philly Bully Team" seeks help fostering pit bulls in need of forever homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The "Philly Bully Team" is looking for some dog lovers to help house dogs as they find a forever home.
The group rescues and takes in surrendered animals of all kinds, but focuses primarily on pit bulls and pit bull-type breeds.
"I like to think of ourselves as a dog person matchmaking company instead of just an adoption agency for dogs," said co-owner of Philly Bully Team Marvin Graaf.
They are a non-profit organization that utilizes foster programs as its primary housing for dogs. There is currently an overflow of dogs that need forever homes.
They need both adoptions and also people who are willing to foster.
"We do not have a facility. We rely completely on foster homes, and that's where the dogs live until they're adopted," said Philly Bully Team co-owner Jessica Graaf.
For more information on who to foster or adopt, or to sponsor the funding of a new facility, visit the Philly Bully Team website.
