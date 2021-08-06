animal rescue

"Philly Bully Team" seeks help fostering pit bulls in need of forever homes

There is currently an overflow of dogs that need a loving family.
EMBED <>More Videos

"Philly Bully Team" seeks help fostering pit bulls in need of homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The "Philly Bully Team" is looking for some dog lovers to help house dogs as they find a forever home.

The group rescues and takes in surrendered animals of all kinds, but focuses primarily on pit bulls and pit bull-type breeds.

"I like to think of ourselves as a dog person matchmaking company instead of just an adoption agency for dogs," said co-owner of Philly Bully Team Marvin Graaf.

They are a non-profit organization that utilizes foster programs as its primary housing for dogs. There is currently an overflow of dogs that need forever homes.

They need both adoptions and also people who are willing to foster.

SEE ALSO: Comfort dog injured at site of Florida condo collapse returns home to Philadelphia

"We do not have a facility. We rely completely on foster homes, and that's where the dogs live until they're adopted," said Philly Bully Team co-owner Jessica Graaf.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas spent the day with The Philly Bully Team and has more on the organization in the video above.

For more information on who to foster or adopt, or to sponsor the funding of a new facility, visit the Philly Bully Team website.

SEE ALSO: Massachusetts police department introduces nation's 1st COVID-sniffing K-9's
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiadogsanimal rescueyour worldpit bullfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Dolphin rescued after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida
Livestock rescue from California wildfires
NJ aviation team helps paralyzed dog find forever home
Ship crew helps free stranded killer whale in Alaska
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News