Shooting victims show up at hospital as police investigate Mayfair crime scene

A 29-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to shoulder. A 31-year-old male was shot in the face.

As police were searching the area, they were notified that two shooting victims had arrived in a Hyundai sedan to Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are in critical condition following a shooting in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to the intersection of Charles Street and Magee Avenue, near Frankford Avenue, just before 4 a.m. for the report of gunshots.

Arriving officers found six spent shell casings on the sidewalk, but no victims.

A parked unattended van was struck by gunfire. Two bicycles were also found nearby, which police believe may also be part of the crime scene.

As police were searching the area, they were notified that two shooting victims had arrived in a Hyundai sedan at Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

A 29-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A 31-year-old male was shot in the face.

They were both listed in critical condition and were being transferred to other hospitals which are trauma centers.

Police believe the 29-year-old victim drove the two to the hospital. Police say the vehicle had a bullet hole in its rear passenger side door window.

There is no description of a shooter, but police say multiple cameras are on the block and they may have recorded the incident.