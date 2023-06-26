Narcotics bust in Kensington nets $1.4 million in drugs; 175 arrests made

Some of the seized items include 60 pounds of marijuana, 1,200 grams of heroin, 850 grams of fentanyl and $100,00 in cash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a three-day blitz to target drugs and violent crime in a Philadelphia neighborhood hit very hard by both.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced the results Monday of the sweeping multi-agency effort that unfolded in Kensington last week.

In all, it netted 175 arrests, more than $1.4 million in drugs and about 27 guns.

"This was a pretty good amount of evidence recovered. They're guns and drugs we won't see on the street this summer," said Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore.

It's a takedown of what officials are calling just the latest effort to clean up the streets of Kensington.

"We targeted in this initiative, really, it's no secret, one of our most prolific areas for gun violence and drug trafficking," said Vanore.

"What is happening in Kensington is unacceptable. We cannot allow the continued operation of a drug market that exploits and endangers our residents," said Kenney.

Officers and agents from all levels of law enforcement participated, including the Philadelphia police, FBI, DEA and others.

Police say they are planning their next initiative and plan to target other neighborhoods.

"I think something like this every now and again is a reminder that we are out here working behind the curtain. This is what the results look like," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.