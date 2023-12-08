Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 14 preview: Birds set for Sunday night battle with rival Dallas Cowboys

Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Eagles-Cowboys matchup with first place in the NFC East on the line.

Welcome to Week 14 of Three and Out with Ron Jaworski and Ducis Rodgers.

The (10-2) Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the year in a blowout loss to the Niners last week.

Things don't get any easier on Sunday night, as the Birds travel to Dallas to face the red-hot Cowboys (9-3).

Jaws goes three deep on the matchup with first place in the NFC East on the line.

1st Down: What was more concerning in Sunday's loss, the offense going quiet or the defense getting lit up?

2nd Down: Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have been on a tear offensively, leading the NFL in scoring and ranking fifth in yards. What can the Eagles do to slow down this attack?

3rd Down: Just weeks after adding former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, the Birds add another All-Pro in Shaquille Leonard. How can Leonard help the Eagles defense?

Prediction: Eagles 31, Cowboys 30

That's it for Three and Out; we'll see you next time.