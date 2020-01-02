Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles place G Brandon Brooks on IR, sign Shelton Gibson

Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) is helped up after being injured in the first half of an NFL game against the New York Giants, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks has been placed on Injured Reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

The Birds also announced they signed wide receiver Shelton Gibson.

Gibson was drafted by the Eagles in 2017. He was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad earlier this season.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday Brooks was out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Giants.

Pederson would not commit to tight end Zach Ertz's status for next week.

Ertz has not been medically cleared, but will try to participate in walk-through practice Wednesday.

Brooks, who was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this season, suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's win that clinched a third straight playoff berth for Philadelphia.

Ertz, who missed Week 17 with back and rib injuries, has not been ruled out for the wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Pederson declined to address reports that Ertz has a lacerated kidney among his injuries.

Pederson also said running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (undisclosed) are considered day-to-day.

The Eagles will also be without defensive end Daeshon Hall, who suffered a torn ACL on the final play against the Giants.

The Eagles also signed tackle Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad and released linebacker Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.

ESPN contributed to this report.
