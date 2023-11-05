WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Couple says 'I Do' at Eagles tailgate ahead of rivalry game against Dallas

Brooke and Rob Rittner said their "I Do's" before Sunday's rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, November 5, 2023 8:59PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Everyone at Action News is extending our congratulations to a couple who got married at an Eagles tailgate on Sunday!

Brooke and Rob Rittner said their "I Do's" before Sunday's rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys.

They invited all their friends and family to witness the happy occasion.

Wedding decorations included a sign with the date that said "Happy Birthday Jason Kelce."

Sunday also marked the center's 36th birthday.

The bride and groom both wore green for the ceremony and are rooting on the Birds.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW