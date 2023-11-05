Couple says 'I Do' at Eagles tailgate ahead of rivalry game against Dallas

Brooke and Rob Rittner said their "I Do's" before Sunday's rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Everyone at Action News is extending our congratulations to a couple who got married at an Eagles tailgate on Sunday!

They invited all their friends and family to witness the happy occasion.

Wedding decorations included a sign with the date that said "Happy Birthday Jason Kelce."

Sunday also marked the center's 36th birthday.

The bride and groom both wore green for the ceremony and are rooting on the Birds.