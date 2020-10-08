Action News Sports

Eagles' Darius Slay says NFL shouldn't have played but now OK with protocols

By Tim McManus

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said Wednesday the NFL should not have moved forward with the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"My true opinion, I felt like we shouldn't have even had one because of what was going on. It's a difficult time," Slay said when asked about the positive tests popping up across the league.

"We all make sacrifices and we made them. I think our staff and our team and the Eagles are doing a great job of securing us, and I think everyone is kind of committed to doing their job and making sure we can play Sunday. We continue to keep knocking on wood. We haven't had a sickness here yet so we'll continue to keep trying to find a way."

After he finished answering reporters' questions, Slay returned to the video conference minutes later to clarify that these were his feelings before the start of the season, adding that he grew comfortable with playing once he learned of the COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The Tennessee Titans have been dealing with an outbreak, as 22 players and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since Sept. 24. On Wednesday, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore confirmed he has tested positive, prompting the Patriots to cancel practice Wednesday and Thursday.

"We shouldn't have had (a season)," Slay said. "But it is what it is. We go to work and get it done. If there's a way that we can play, I'm going to play."
