Philadelphia Eagles fans allowed back at stadium, city changes gathering limits

Eagles fans will FINALLY be allowed at the Linc starting Sunday! The city of Philadelphia has approved up to 7500 fans. Tickets will be available to buy for SEASON TICKET HOLDERS ONLY starting tomorrow.



How To Get Eagles Tickets

Safety at Eagles Games

City Changes Gathering Limits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will be allowed back in Lincoln Financial Field starting this Sunday when the Birds play the Baltimore Ravens after city officials announced changes to coronavirus-related crowd restrictions."After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday," Don Smolenski, Philadelphia Eagles president, said in a statement.The stadium occupancy will be limited to 7,500 people, which includes players, coaches, team and stadium personnel, media and fans.Due to the limited capacity at Lincoln Financial Field, single-game tickets versus the Ravens (Oct. 18) and New York Giants (Oct. 22) will go on sale to Season Ticket Members who have opted into the 2020 season beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 14.Tickets will be sold in groups with the ability to purchase as many as six tickets in the same seating pod.Any remaining tickets for the Ravens and Giants games will go on sale to the general public and communicated at a later date. Single-game tickets for the remaining 2020 home games will go on sale in the coming weeks.The Eagles say face coverings are required for all guests (age two and up) at all times. Fans will be required to maintain six feet of social distance from other fans and stadium staff at all times. Personalized seating pods have been established for proper social distancing and limited fan-to-fan contact.Social gatherings or tailgating in the sports complex are not permitted for the 2020 season.Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff and guests will be assigned a specific gate for entry that corresponds to the location of their game ticket.All transactions will be cashless at the concessions stands.Philadelphia officials announced on Tuesday, the city will be following the state's lead and have indoor and outdoor limits be based of the size on the venue starting Friday, but not at the same percentages as Governor Tom Wolf's order."We have reviewed and we do not feel that this guidance is safe in Philadelphia, especially indoors," Farley said. "So we will be more restrictive within the city limits than is allowed by the commonwealth."For indoor events, the city will allow no more than 10% of the maximum occupancy of the space, not the 20% as allowed by the governor.The city will allow up to 250 people, not up to 3,750 people as allowed by the governor."Also note that for most venues that are smaller, this rule is actually more restrictive than the previous rule. A space that has a maximum occupancy of 150 can host no more than 15 people," Farley said.For outdoors, if the maximum occupancy is less than 2,000, the city will allow 20% of the maximum occupancy. If the maximum occupancy is greater than 2,000, the city will allow 15%, up to a total of 7,500 people.These new numbers take the place of the fixed limit of no more than 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.All safety rules still apply including social distancing and masks, Farley said.The city has also adjusted indoor limits for other indoor settings like museums, retail stores, and gyms to 10 persons per 1,000 square feet, approximately 10% of the maximum occupancy.