A really bad Eagles loss has us rethinking everything

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Remember when all felt right with the Eagles? Yeah, that was so a week ago.Now what? A really bad loss has us rethinking everything.Jalen Hurts looked so good as a game manager with the Birds beating the Saints. But that all changed just a week later when Hurts was forced to pass in the team's loss to the Giants.Hurts' three interceptions were concerning.The Giants defense said after the game that their entire game plan was to force Hurts to throw the ball.The secret seems to be out. Hurts is quite a weapon when on the run, but a potential liability with his arm. Add he may not be 100% after tweaking his ankle.Now we need to question the coaching. After a couple of good game plans, last week was a dud.How is it possible they only targeted Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith three times? Those are their playmakers. They need to be involved in the offense.I did come away from the game feeling great about the defense, who held the Giants to 13 points and kept Saquon Barkley in check.And it's also worth noting that even at 5-7, the Eagles are only a half-game out of the final wild card-spot. They should beat the Jets this week. Then again, they should've beaten the Giants, too.