Philadelphians ready for Eagles-Giants playoff game

"Eagles are gonna beat the Giants," cheered 5-year-old Vinny Gianna of South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the calm before the storm. It may be quiet outside of Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night, but come Saturday, that's all going to change.

An Acme in South Philadelphia is making sure fans are set for Saturday.

William Thomas, a former Eagles linebacker, was there to hype up some fans.

Fans were also gearing up for Saturday's game at Barnaby's in Havertown.

"I'll be up the mountains with my girlfriends and I have one who is a Giants fan. Amy, sorry you're going down baby," said Mary Hoffman of Havertown.

Many fans, even the smallest ones, hope this is the year we bring home another Super Bowl win.

One fan has a message for his favorite player Jaylen Hurts.

"I wanna say something to him... I want him to win the Super Bowl," Gianna cheered.

However, before getting there, the Eagles have to beat the Giants.

"It's the Giants, the only thing better would be the Cowboys and we can beat the Cowboys," said Thomas.