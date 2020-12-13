Eagles fans react to Jalen Hurts starting over Carson Wentz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The question of who should start at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles is dividing the city.Rookie Jalen Hurts got the start over franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, whose poor play has landed him on the bench."I wouldn't have benched him. I would have let him play the rest of the year out and just wait until next year. He's guaranteed $100 million. That's your franchise quarterback. You don't bench a franchise quarterback," said Gregory Harris of Northern Liberties."It might be a good thing...due to the plague of injuries and what's going on with the Eagles now, I think it'll be a good thing," said Mason Hampton of South Philadelphia.Neither quarterback is stranger to controversy. Hurts was benched in college during a national championship game when he played at Alabama. He transferred and was runner up for the Heisman at Oklahoma.After the Eagles drafted him in the 2nd round, Hurts has been used sporadically this year and he saw his first real playing time last week when he lead a struggling team on a touchdown drive.Eagles fans are frustrated with how the team and Carson Wentz have played."We still owe him a lot of money so he's going to be here through at least next year. I'm enjoying the quarterback controversy for now," said George Armistead of South Philadelphia."Not too happy at all, hopefully things will work out. I still like Doug, I think Doug's good. Howie? Gotta go," said Joe Carney of South Philadelphia.Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said this week he never imagined this situation this season where Wentz would be benched and Hurts would start. One person who did, however, Jalen Hurts' mom. She told Action News before the first home game this year her son would play and she thought he'd eventually start. Mom was right.