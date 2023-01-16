Eagles will host Giants in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs next weekend

The game will be played on either Saturday, January 21, or Sunday, January 22 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Just getting to the big game won't be enough after all this team has accomplished this year, says Ducis Rodgers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The matchup is set!

The Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1 seed) will host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

The game will be played on either Saturday, January 21, or Sunday, January 22.

The No. 6-seed Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings, the No. 3 seed, Sunday night in the Wild Card round.

Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants to secure a 31-24 victory.

The winner of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers. You can watch that game right here on 6abc beginning at 8:15 p.m.

The Eagles defeated the Giants twice in the regular season -- during Week 14 with a 48-22 victory and during Week 18 with a 22-16 win to secure the No. 1 seed.

