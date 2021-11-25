Resurgent Eagles primed to run over Giants, into playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles are soaring, red-hot over the last month, winners of three of their last four to get them back in the playoff picture.It's hard to believe after that awful start --- but first year head coach Nick Siriainni has committed to the run - putting the Eagles on quite the run.You have to be impressed with the adjustments he's made as a coach and playcaller, as well as Jalen Hurts. He stayed steady, he was a rock during their 2-5 start --- and now he's staying steady as he's being praised for getting this team on track.The biggest difference has been the run game. The Eagles are the No. 1 rushing team in the NFL over the last month. Last week, they ran over the Saints, the No. 1 rushing defense.Even without Jordan Howard Sunday against the Giants, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell should be enough to beat up on New York.The Eagles have won eight of nine against the Giants and that trend should continue against a team that just fired it offensive coordinator.The Eagles have the easiest schedule in the NFL down the stretch, so don't be surprised if their next big run, is to the playoffs.