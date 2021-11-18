The Eagles are on the rise. Could the best of Jalen Hurts, Birds be yet to come?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is no question confidence breeds success, and the Eagles are hoping their confidence will carry over from their big win in Denver into this Sunday's game against Malcolm Jenkins and the New Orleans Saints.The Eagles are on their best run under new head coach Nick Sirianni, winning two of the last three."I think confidence is a great thing, but you can't get overconfident. You can't rely only on confidence. You have to rely on your preparation of what you're doing and getting better every single day to put yourself in a position. Like I've said, I say this all the time: We have to do our work today to put ourselves in the position to win," said Sirianni. "That also goes in the sense of, yeah, we did what we did last week, but we have to do our job today to put ourselves in position to be confident on Sunday. So, confidence is built, from what you've done in the past, but really how you prepare in the week, and know your opponent and have your body ready for your opponent."The Eagles prepared for the Saints with a walk-through on Wednesday, as Sirianni wants to keep his team fresh down the stretch.Eagles running back Miles Sanders returned Wednesday after missing three games with an ankle injury. If Sanders is ready to go, he will be the starter Sunday vs. the top run defense in the NFL."If Miles is healthy and ready to go, he's our starter. But that doesn't mean that every situation equals the same thing, right? You have to be able to adjust and you have to be able to do things, and every situation does have different circumstances and different thought processes behind it," Sirianni says.Without Sanders, believe it or not, the Eagles have had the best running attack in the NFL over the last month.With or without Sanders, the Saints will be a tall task.The Eagles will likely have to put the ball more in Jalen Hurts' hands and the passing game, which could be without tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion protocol).Hurts and the Eagles look to win their first home game since last December when they beat these Saints. It also happened to be Hurts' first NFL start, a game in which he posted a career-high in rushing yards (106).