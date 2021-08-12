Keep an eye on Nick Siriani, Jalen Hurts, Zach Ertz in Eagles' preseason opener

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a big week for the Birds.Thursday is the first time we will see the new-look Eagles on the field playing against somebody else.Of course, all eyes will be on head coach Nick Sirianni to see how he handles himself and how he handles game-planning and play-calling.He's seemed very relaxed leading up to this moment, having fun at camp, wearing different players' T-shirts, giving pop quizzes and competitions.But now, it gets serious.My eyes will be darting from Sirianni on the sidelines to Jalen Hurts behind center.Yes, he got a few games under his belt as a rookie, but this is different.This is HIS team now. He will set the tone.A preseason game won't determine whether he is capable of being the starter, but if Hurts goes out there and throws a bunch of picks or is inaccurate with his throws, eyebrows will raise.And how about at tight end? Both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are listed as co-starters. Could that be because the team is still trying to trade Ertz?I bet he gets a lot thrown his way to try and showcase him for other teams.Most of all though, I'll have an eye to the fans, who will be overjoyed to have football back at Lincoln Financial Field.