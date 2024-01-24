Sirianni and Roseman to address season collapse at Philadelphia Eagles press conference today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are making some off-season changes, which have been swift since that embarrassing and early playoff exit.

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is the latest coach to be shown the door.

We should hear more about Johnson's exit when General Manager Howie Roseman and Head Coach Nick Sirianni sit down for their end-of-season news conference on Wednesday.

Now, there is lots of interest among Eagles fans to see if any other shakeups are possibly announced during the press conference at the Eagles' training facility.

"I think the wrong guy still has a job," said Ralph Grossi, from South Philadelphia. "You can blame the coordinators all you want, but the head guy calls the shots -- Nick Sirianni."

Sirianni met with the Eagles' owner Friday and laid out his plan following the late-season collapse after the team had one of the best records in the NFL for several weeks.

The first big shakeup came Sunday, detailing reports from ESPN sources that defensive coordinator Sean Desai and defensive play-caller Matt Patricia are both out.

And now, Johnson is also reportedly being let go.

Some fans are happy with these initial changes and think Sirianni should stay for now.

"That's a good move on the Eagles, I would say so. That's a good move," Corey Simmons, from Upper Darby. "It's a lot of things that got to be changed as far as defense goes, offense goes, play calling."

Action News caught up with former Eagles defensive end Chris Long at a charity event for his foundation and got his take on the Bird's future.

"I think what it comes down to, if you're keeping Nick he just got you to the Super Bowl, you have to nail these coordinators," Long said.

Fans say they'll be watching closely during the end-of-season press conference to hear how Roseman and Sirianni plan to make the Birds soar once again.

"Who takes the blame?" Gross asked. "We'll see what happens."

That press conference is expected to start at around 1:45 p.m.