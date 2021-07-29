sports flash

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni have plenty to prove at Eagles camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles football season is finally here.

The new-look Birds started training camp on Wednesday with all accounted for, even Zach Ertz, sporting some flashy blonde hair.

Things are so different this season.

For one, the media is allowed back at the NovaCare Complex with COVID tests done every two weeks. As for the team, Howie Roseman said they will have a 90 percent vaccination rate when all is said and done.

All eyes this offseason will be on two people: Head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. And each will be under a ton of pressure throughout camp.

For Sirianni, he needs to prove he knows what he's doing and has what it takes to lead a team at this level.


For Hurts, he needs to prove that he is starting quarterback material.

Remember, the Eagles drafted him as a backup. Nobody really saw the Carson Wentz situation unfolding the way it did.

And Hurts still hasn't been named the starter.

Maybe it's Sirianni's way to entice competition and bring out the best in everybody.

Or maybe they're just not sure what they have in Hurts yet.

We do know it's his job to lose, that is for sure, but much is still left to be determined.

Nationally, this season is being viewed as a rebuild for the Eagles, who are regularly picked to finish last in the NFC East.

Should Sirianni and Hurts show any flashes of brilliance, the team will likely outperform that. And don't forget this team sure loves being an underdog.

How are you feeling about the team this year? VOTE in this week's poll and let us know how many games you think the Eagles will win.

