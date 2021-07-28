Philadelphia Eagles, QB Jalen Hurts ready to turn things around this season

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10914319" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Philadelphia Eagles have a new coach, new quarterback and a new look for Zach Ertz.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Who knows what to expect from this Philadelphia Eagles team. From a rookie head coach, a young quarterback and aging veterans, there are so many question marks.Captain Fletcher Cox says, "We are from Philly and we fight!"It's clear the Birds and especially the returning players are still upset how last season ended."When we look at last year, it was embarrassing for this organization and this team. A lot of us have a chip on our shoulder," said Eagles Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman during the first day of training camp practice.The Eagles are counting on coach Nick Sirianni to turn around from their four-win season from a year ago. But on the first day of training camp, the first-year head coach is not throwing a win total out there."That's all our goal is, just to try to get better, a little bit better with each thing that we're doing. So the gains, by the time we get to that first game, we're ready to roll," said Sirianni."Win, win all of them," added QB Jalen Hurts about what he can learn and build from after getting his feet wet last season. He says that winning on Sundays starts in training camp.Hurts starts training camp exclusively as the starting QB, and he's hungry to build off his four starts from a year ago and prove he's the franchise QB."We're hoping that he takes the reins and rolls with it and continues to just get good reps with the ones," said Sirianni about Hurts."The rent is due every day," Hurts said. "I truly mean that, and I have that mentality. For a guy like me, I hold myself accountable to go out there and play at a high level every time I touch the field. There's not going to be anybody that holds Jalen to a higher standard than Jalen."Among the targets for Hurts, a new-look Zach Ertz. Believe it or not, the tight end is here after being the subject of trade rumors all off-season."When you talk about Zach, it doesn't take a lot to get him here. He cares so much about this team and this city. Just really good to see him out there," said Roseman.After practice, Ertz and Roseman had a very long talk on the field and Roseman expects Ertz to be here for week 1 in Atlanta.Roseman also expects at least 90% of the team vaccinated by then as well.