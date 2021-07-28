Eagles Training Camp

As new era begins for Eagles at training camp, Ertz unveils new look

Despite trade rumors, Zach Ertz was at training camp with a different hairstyle.
New look Eagles, new look Ertz debut at training camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a new look for the Philadelphia Eagles at their first training camp practice on Wednesday, and we're not talking about Zach Ertz's hair.

The day of practice in South Philadelphia marked the beginning of the new era under head coach Nick Sirianni.

Lots of question marks surround this new-look Eagles team.

Sirianni wants everyone to compete for their job, fight every single day and that includes No. 1, quarterback Jalen Hurts.



"It really is just a climb, and just trying to get a little bit better each day, because we know if you can do that the gains that you can make - what I'm saying to you is no different than the message I'm saying to the team - that the gains that you can make when you go in and think about each and every day that you're going to work, and each and every period you're going to work, your gains can be huge," Siriani told reporters.

"And so that's all our goal is just to try to get better, a little bit with each thing that we're doing, and by the time we get to that first game we're ready to roll," he said.



Can Hurts take the reins in this offense and become the franchise quarterback after starting four games last season? That remains to be seen.

And not many saw this coming: Hurts we'll have the opportunity to work with tight end Zach Ertz.



After all the speculation and trade rumors this offseason, Ertz was at training camp sporting a new look of bleach blonde hair.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola



Speaking of veterans, the happiest camper of them all was Brandon Graham; the Super Bowl hero is back for year 12.



Eagle start training camp with three players on the COVID list including linebacker Alex Singleton.

The Eagles also don't have starting safety Rodney McLeod at practice as he is not quite ready to go following last year's knee surgery.
