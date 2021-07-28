As new era begins for Eagles at training camp, Ertz unveils new look

The day of practice in South Philadelphia marked the beginning of the new era under head coach Nick Sirianni.
Lots of question marks surround this new-look Eagles team.
Sirianni wants everyone to compete for their job, fight every single day and that includes No. 1, quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts deserves to be running with the starters because he’s working his “butt off” pic.twitter.com/YcMaegxwOZ— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 28, 2021
"It really is just a climb, and just trying to get a little bit better each day, because we know if you can do that the gains that you can make - what I'm saying to you is no different than the message I'm saying to the team - that the gains that you can make when you go in and think about each and every day that you're going to work, and each and every period you're going to work, your gains can be huge," Siriani told reporters.
"And so that's all our goal is just to try to get better, a little bit with each thing that we're doing, and by the time we get to that first game we're ready to roll," he said.
💚 Eagles HC Nick Sirianni flashes a smile as his toddler son in the background of his 1st press conference of camp yells out— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 28, 2021
“Dada… dada… dada… dada!” #Eagles #NickSirianni pic.twitter.com/h2weJv4a1l
Can Hurts take the reins in this offense and become the franchise quarterback after starting four games last season? That remains to be seen.
And not many saw this coming: Hurts we'll have the opportunity to work with tight end Zach Ertz.
Zach Ertz and Eagles GM Howie Roseman having a long talk after the 1st day of training camp practice— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 28, 2021
Ertz is in the final year of his contract #Eagles pic.twitter.com/kV60X6eg5V
After all the speculation and trade rumors this offseason, Ertz was at training camp sporting a new look of bleach blonde hair.
Speaking of veterans, the happiest camper of them all was Brandon Graham; the Super Bowl hero is back for year 12.
My boy @brandongraham55 with some gray in his beard! He says they call him “old man” but his goal is to play 15 years 🙌🏻#eagles pic.twitter.com/VmiUM7oWLC— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) July 28, 2021
Eagle start training camp with three players on the COVID list including linebacker Alex Singleton.
The Eagles also don't have starting safety Rodney McLeod at practice as he is not quite ready to go following last year's knee surgery.