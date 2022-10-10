Philadelphia sports fans feeling good after winning weekend

"All the teams are doing great except for the Flyers, they gotta get on board," said Alfred Capocc of South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports fans are excited after a winning weekend. The Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game wild card series sweep on Saturday night.

"Phillies are going all the way," said Natalie Persiano of South Philadelphia.

And the Philadelphia Eagles are still the only team in the NFL to stay undefeated after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.

The crowd at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia was thrilled.

"It's amazing 5 and 0," said Gina Baadte, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Philadelphia Union is also playing in the postseason.

With their 4-0 win over Toronto FC Sunday night, the Union clinched first place in the Eastern Conference, which has secured them subsequent home playoff matches at Subaru Park.

Birds fans are dreaming about another parade.

"I feel like we're going to be on a Super Bowl run that would be fun. Everyone will be on Broad Street," said Jalissa Breeland of North Philadelphia.

The Phillies will face the Braves beginning Tuesday in Atlanta. Then they are scheduled to be home in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday.

The Eagles will face division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in South Philadelphia on Sunday.